10 healthiest, unhealthiest cities

San Francisco is the healthiest place to live in the U.S., according to an analysis published April 3 by financial website WalletHub.

Brownsville, Texas, was ranked as the unhealthiest place to live.

WalletHub used 43 metrics to rank the cities, including the cost of medical care, residents' diets, levels of physical activity and access to green space.

The 10 healthiest cities, according to WalletHub:

San Francisco Seattle Honolulu San Diego Salt Lake City Portland, Ore. Washington, D.C. Minneapolis Denver Irvine, Calif.

The 10 unhealthiest cities, according to WalletHub: