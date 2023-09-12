10 happiest, least happy states in America

Utah is the happiest state in the U.S. and West Virginia is the least happy, according to an analysis released Sept. 12 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the nation's happiest states, analysts compared states across three dimensions — emotional and physical well-being; work environment; and community and environment — using 30 metrics. Metrics ranged from the depression rate to the unemployment rate. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 happiest states, according to the analysis:

1. Utah

2. Hawaii

3. Maryland

4. Minnesota

5. New Jersey

6. Connecticut

7. California

8. Florida

9. Idaho

10. Nebraska

Here are the 10 least happy states, according to the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Kentucky

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi

8. Alaska

9. New Mexico

10. Oklahoma