10 best, worst states for remote work

When it comes to working from home, some states provide better conditions for the practice than others, according to a WalletHub ranking released April 8.

To identify the best states for remote work, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 metrics — including the share of workers working from home, internet cost and cybersecurity. Analysts also considered factors such as how large and how crowded homes are in each state. Read more about the methodology here.

The best states for remote work, according to WalletHub's analysis:

1. New Jersey

2. Utah

3. Delaware

4. Maryland

5. District of Columbia

6. Connecticut

7. Washington

8. Pennsylvania

9. Massachusetts

10. North Carolina

The worst states for remote work, according to WalletHub's analysis:

1. Alaska

2. Montana

3. Arkansas

4. Wyoming

5. South Dakota

6. Oklahoma

7. Mississippi

8. West Virginia

9. Maine

10. North Dakota