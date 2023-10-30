10 best part-time MBA programs, per US News

U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of the part-time MBA programs.

U.S. News & World Report included nearly 300 schools total in its 2023 Best Part-time MBA ranking, which is made up of six components: peer assessment score (50%), part-time student ratio (12.5%), part-time students total (12.5%), GMAT/GRE scores (10%), undergraduate grade point average (10%) and work experience (5%). Business schools were surveyed between fall 2022 and early 2023 to collect part-time program data for the six components.

Below are the 10 top-ranked schools for part-time MBA degrees as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, along with their tuition and fees and enrollment, per the ranking.

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. University of California, Berkeley (Calif.)

Tuition and fees per credit (in state, part time): $3,600

Tuition and fees per credit (out of state, part time): $3,600

Enrollment (part-time): 960

2. University of Chicago

Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $7,784

Enrollment (part-time): 1,164

3. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $7,604

Enrollment (part-time): 827

4. New York University (New York City)

Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,654

Enrollment (part-time): 1,540

5. University of California, Los Angeles

Tuition and fees per credit (in state, part time): $1,690

Tuition and fees per credit (out of state, part time): $1,690

Enrollment (part-time): 841

6. University of Texas at Austin

Tuition and fees total program (in state, part time): $119,925

Enrollment (part-time): 389

7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Tuition and fees per year (in state, part time): $66,846

Tuition and fees per year (out of state, part time): $71,834

Enrollment (part-time): 202

8. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,197

Enrollment (part-time): 561

9. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

Tuition and fees per year (part time): $54,600

Enrollment (part-time): 92

9. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.)

Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,310

Enrollment (part-time): 363





