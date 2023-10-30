10 best part-time MBA programs, per US News

U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of the part-time MBA programs.
U.S. News & World Report included nearly 300 schools total in its 2023 Best Part-time MBA ranking, which is made up of six components: peer assessment score (50%), part-time student ratio (12.5%), part-time students total (12.5%), GMAT/GRE scores (10%), undergraduate grade point average (10%) and work experience (5%). Business schools were surveyed between fall 2022 and early 2023 to collect part-time program data for the six components.
Below are the 10 top-ranked schools for part-time MBA degrees as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, along with their tuition and fees and enrollment, per the ranking.
Note: The list includes a tie.
1. University of California, Berkeley (Calif.)
Tuition and fees per credit (in state, part time): $3,600
Tuition and fees per credit (out of state, part time): $3,600
Enrollment (part-time): 960
2. University of Chicago
Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $7,784
Enrollment (part-time): 1,164
3. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)
Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $7,604
Enrollment (part-time): 827
4. New York University (New York City)
Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,654
Enrollment (part-time): 1,540
5. University of California, Los Angeles
Tuition and fees per credit (in state, part time): $1,690
Tuition and fees per credit (out of state, part time): $1,690
Enrollment (part-time): 841
6. University of Texas at Austin
Tuition and fees total program (in state, part time): $119,925
Enrollment (part-time): 389
7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
Tuition and fees per year (in state, part time): $66,846
Tuition and fees per year (out of state, part time): $71,834
Enrollment (part-time): 202
8. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)
Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,197
Enrollment (part-time): 561
9. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)
Tuition and fees per year (part time): $54,600
Enrollment (part-time): 92
9. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.)
Tuition and fees per credit (part time): $2,310
Enrollment (part-time): 363