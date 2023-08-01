10 best hospitals for OB-GYN care, per US News

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 "Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and Gynecology" ranking released Aug. 1.

U.S. News evaluated 280 hospitals for the annual list, ranking the top 50 that treat a significant number of patients with pelvic, cervical, uterine or ovarian diseases. Access the full methodology here.

Here are U.S. News' 10 top hospitals for gynecology and obstetrics, including ties:

1. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

2. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

5. Stanford (Calif.) Healthcare-Stanford Hospital

6. Cleveland Clinic

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

8. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

9. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

9. UW Health University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)