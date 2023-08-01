10 best hospitals for diabetes, endocrinology: US News

Mayo Clinic took first place again in U.S. News & World Report's national ranking of the top 10 hospitals for diabetes and endocrinology care.

The first six hospitals from the 2022-23 ranking remain in the top 10, and hospitals that reached the top 10 are Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Stanford (Calif.) Hospital and Mayo Clinic's hospital in Phoenix.

Compared to the last list, UW Medicine's University of Washington Medical Center dropped from No. 7 to No. 30.

U.S. News evaluated more than 700 hospitals for this specialty based on survival rates for particularly challenging patients, patient experience and other performance measures. The rankings were based on care for challenging endocrinology patients for adrenal, pituitary and thyroid treatment and procedures, and endocrine, nutritional and metabolic disorders.

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

4. Houston Methodist Hospital

5. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

6. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

7. (tie) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

7. (tie) Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

10. Mayo Clinic Phoenix