10 best healthcare jobs in 2020

Healthcare positions made up 46 of the top 100 jobs in the country for 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 7.

To compile the rankings, U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2018-28 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then calculated an overall score for each job based on seven component measures including median salary, 10-year growth percentage and work-life balance.

The publication organizes these rankings into an overall Best Paying Jobs list, a Best Paying Jobs list and other segmented lists based on industry.

Here are the 10 top jobs for healthcare in 2020:

1. Dentist

2. Physician assistant

3. Orthodontist

4. Nurse practitioner

5. Physician

6. Speech-language pathologist

7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

8. Veterinarian

9. Registered nurse

10. Physical therapist

To access the full rankings, click here.

