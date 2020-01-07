10 best healthcare jobs in 2020
Healthcare positions made up 46 of the top 100 jobs in the country for 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 7.
To compile the rankings, U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2018-28 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then calculated an overall score for each job based on seven component measures including median salary, 10-year growth percentage and work-life balance.
The publication organizes these rankings into an overall Best Paying Jobs list, a Best Paying Jobs list and other segmented lists based on industry.
Here are the 10 top jobs for healthcare in 2020:
1. Dentist
2. Physician assistant
3. Orthodontist
4. Nurse practitioner
5. Physician
6. Speech-language pathologist
7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
8. Veterinarian
9. Registered nurse
10. Physical therapist
To access the full rankings, click here.
