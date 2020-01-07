14 highest-paying healthcare jobs in 2020
Fourteen of the 25 highest-paying jobs in 2020 are in healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 7.
U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2018-28 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then assessed each job's median salary to compile a list of the highest-paying jobs this year.
The 14 healthcare jobs that made the list, ranked by median salary:
- Anesthesiologist — $267,020
- Surgeon — $255,110
- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $242,370
- Obstetrician and gynecologist — $238,320
- Orthodontist — $225,760
- Psychiatrist — $220,380
- Physician — $196,490
- Prosthodontist — $191,400
- Pediatrician — $183,240
- Dentist — $175,840
- Nurse anesthetist — $174,790
- Podiatrist — $148,220
- Pharmacist — $123,670
- Optometrist — $119,980
To access the full rankings, click here.
