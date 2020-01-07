14 highest-paying healthcare jobs in 2020

Fourteen of the 25 highest-paying jobs in 2020 are in healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 7.

U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2018-28 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then assessed each job's median salary to compile a list of the highest-paying jobs this year.

The 14 healthcare jobs that made the list, ranked by median salary:

  • Anesthesiologist — $267,020
  • Surgeon — $255,110
  • Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $242,370
  • Obstetrician and gynecologist — $238,320
  • Orthodontist — $225,760
  • Psychiatrist — $220,380
  • Physician — $196,490
  • Prosthodontist — $191,400
  • Pediatrician — $183,240
  • Dentist — $175,840
  • Nurse anesthetist — $174,790
  • Podiatrist — $148,220
  • Pharmacist — $123,670
  • Optometrist — $119,980

