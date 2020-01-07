14 highest-paying healthcare jobs in 2020

Fourteen of the 25 highest-paying jobs in 2020 are in healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 7.

U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2018-28 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then assessed each job's median salary to compile a list of the highest-paying jobs this year.

The 14 healthcare jobs that made the list, ranked by median salary:

Anesthesiologist — $267,020

Surgeon — $255,110

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $242,370

Obstetrician and gynecologist — $238,320

Orthodontist — $225,760

Psychiatrist — $220,380

Physician — $196,490

Prosthodontist — $191,400

Pediatrician — $183,240

Dentist — $175,840

Nurse anesthetist — $174,790

Podiatrist — $148,220

Pharmacist — $123,670

Optometrist — $119,980

To access the full rankings, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Leapfrog names 2019 Top Hospitals

America's Health Rankings: How all 50 states fared

US states ranked by suicide rate

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.