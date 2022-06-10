US to end testing requirements for incoming air travelers

The Biden administration will no longer require international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights to the U.S. — a rule that had been in place since January 2021, The Washington Post reported June 10.

The testing requirement will end at 12:01 a.m. June 12, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement, the Post reported. The official said data indicates the requirement is no longer necessary, and that the CDC will reassess the decision in 90 days.

"If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement, including due to a new, concerning variant, the CDC will not hesitate to act," the official said, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, a Florida judge's April 18 ruling that voided the nation's mask mandate on airplanes, airports and in other public transportation settings is being appealed.