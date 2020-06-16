Texas reports record high daily coronavirus hospitalizations for 4th straight day

On June 15, Texas reported 2,326 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, a record high, CBS News reports.

This is the fourth day in a row that Texas has reported a record high of daily coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Overall, there have been more than 89,000 cases of COVID-19 in Texas since the pandemic began, and nearly 2,000 deaths.

The record-breaking daily case numbers come as the state enters its third phase of reopening, which includes restaurants being allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent and nearly all businesses being permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The state has 14,525 hospital beds and 1,626 intensive care unit beds available, CBS News reports.

Last week, officials in the Houston area said they may reimpose stay-at-home orders as coronavirus counts increase, Bloomberg reported.

