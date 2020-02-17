Seattle EMTs not told they were moving possible coronavirus patient

Emergency medical technicians working for American Medical Response ambulance company are expressing their frustration on Facebook after two EMTs transported a potential coronavirus patient in Seattle without being told of the risk, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV.

Public Health-Seattle & King County, the county's public health services provider, told the company that the patient who needed to be transported may have contracted COVID-19, the official name of the novel coronavirus that originated in China. But the company did not tell the EMTs who picked up and transported the patient, according to KING-TV.

"The communication breakdown is dangerous and could worsen the chance of spreading this disease," an EMT employed by American Medical Response posted on the page of a closed Facebook group.

The EMTs who transported the patient were given instructions to place a face mask on the patient, to not touch the patient and to keep the patient in the back of the ambulance alone, but they were not told of the possible coronavirus risk.

EMTs put on personal protective gear, and the crew decontaminated the ambulance after the transport, on their own accord.

"AMR Seattle has not transported any patients with the novel coronavirus," American Medical Response told KING-TV. "As part of our clinical procedures, we continue to educate and monitor our crews and dispatchers to ensure protocols are being followed."

Jeffrey Duchin, MD, of Public Health-Seattle & King County, told KING-TV that all health professionals should be informed if they are dealing with a possible COVID-19 patient.

In this case, "something went wrong in the system," said Dr. Duchin. "Something fell through the cracks."

