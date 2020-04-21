Returning to lives before pandemic too risky now, most Americans say

Most Americans believe that going back now to the way their lives were before the coronavirus pandemic would be a big risk to their health, a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. The results are from the sixth wave of the poll, conducted April 17-20, and includes responses from 1,021 U.S. adults.

Five findings:

1. Seventy-two percent of respondents said that they view returning to their normal pre-coronavirus life right now would be a large or moderate risk to their health.

2. About 16 percent of respondents said their physical health has worsened in the last week, and 31 percent said their mental health has worsened in the last week.

3. Forty-two percent of employed Americans are working from home; 11 percent have been laid off; and 23 percent have been furloughed or suspended from work.

4. Nearly half (49 percent) of respondents report receiving stimulus money from the government.

5. Concern about the coronavirus pandemic is changing along party lines, with 49 percent of Republicans saying they are extremely or very concerned about the situation, down from 56 percent last week. About 80 percent of Democrats said they remain concerned.

