Pregnant women and COVID-19 — 6 things you should know

Based on what is known at this time, pregnant women have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women, according to CDC information updated Feb. 4.

Six things to know:

1. Pregnant women with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, reports the CDC.

2. A total of 64,075 pregnant Americans have contracted COVID-19 between Jan. 22, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021. Of the 64,075 pregnant women, 74 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

3. Of 64,075 pregnant women with COVID-19, hospitalization data was available for 51,931 (81 percent). Overall, 10,852 pregnant COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized between Jan. 22, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021.

4. Intensive care unit admission data was only available for 10,411 women (16.2 percent), with 338 pregnant COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care between Jan. 22, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021.

5. Between March 29, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, the CDC has tracked lab testing for SARS-CoV-2 among infants born to pregnant women with COVID-19. Data was collected for 9,466 infants, but lab test information was only available for 1,211 (12.8 percent. The CDC has recorded 42 infants born to COVID-19 patients testing positive for the virus, while 1,160 have tested negative.

6. The CDC recommends pregnant women who are part of a group prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine talk with a healthcare provider to help make an informed decision. The World Health Organization reworded its advice on pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 29, stating there's no reason to believe that risks outweigh the benefits of vaccination.

