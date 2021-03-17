Physicians report 1st case of COVID-19 antibodies passed to child through birth

COVID-19 antibodies were detected in a baby girl born to a mother who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine three weeks before giving birth — the first reported case of antibodies being passed through birth, according to a case report recently published in the preprint server medRxiv.

Physicians from Palm Beach County, Fla., took a blood sample from the baby's cord immediately after birth and detected SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, according to the report published Feb. 5.

"This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated over the next several months," Chad Rudnick, MD, pediatric specialist and co-author of the case report, told local ABC affiliate WPBF in a March 16 report.

"Further studies have to determine how long this protection will last. They have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need to have circulating in order to give them protection," Dr. Rudnick added.

To view the full case report, click here.

