Over a quarter of black Americans know someone who's died of COVID-19

Twenty-eight percent of African Americans know someone who has died due to coronavirus, compared to 11 percent of white Americans, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

The poll is conducted weekly. Results are from the 11th wave of the poll, conducted May 29-June 1, and include responses from 1,033 U.S. adults.

Though far more black Americans know someone who has died of COVID-19, there is a smaller difference between the number of black Americans (41 percent) who know someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and white Americans who know someone with a positive test (31 percent).

Also, more black Americans (75 percent) said they are extremely or very concerned about the pandemic doing greater damage to people of color, compared to 30 percent of white Americans who say the same.

