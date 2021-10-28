New Michigan COVID-19 numbers encouraging amid delta-fueled surge

Michigan's COVID-19 daily average cases fell Oct. 25 after three months of steady rises brought on by the delta variant, the Detroit Free Press reported Oct. 28.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 3,210 on Oct. 25 compared to the Oct. 13 peak, when the seven-day average was 3,745 daily cases, according to the report. Hospitalizations are decreasing as well, but the percentage of positive tests remained steady at 11.3 percent for a seven-day average.

Michigan Health Department Chief Medical Officer Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, said although the trends are encouraging, it may be too soon to declare the surge over just yet.

Transmission rates for every county in the state remain high, according to data from the CDC COVID-19 Integrated County View.