Mpox may rebound this summer: CDC

The CDC is warning clinicians and health officials of a potential mpox resurgence this spring and summer.

Since the global outbreak began last May, more than 30,000 cases have been reported in the U.S. Cases have steadily fallen since peaking last August, but the CDC said the outbreak is not over.

"The [CDC] continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the United States and internationally," the agency said. "Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events."

Two more updates:

1. The CDC's warning comes as Chicago reports an uptick in cases. Local health officials have reported 12 confirmed and one probable mpox case between April 17 and May 5. All cases were among symptomatic men, and none required hospitalization.

2. New research suggests Jynneos' mpox vaccine is effective in real-world settings, and that a two-dose regimen is more effective than one. A CDC study found two doses of the vaccine was 88.5 percent effective at protecting against mpox. A separate study published May 18 in The New England Journal of Medicine found the vaccine was 66 percent effective.