Most Americans say they'd cooperate with contact-tracing efforts

A large majority of Americans say they would likely follow several key aspects of contact-tracing procedures, such as self-quarantining if they were told that they had come into contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

The poll is conducted weekly. Results are from the 10th wave of the poll, conducted May 15-18, and include responses from 1,009 U.S. adults.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said that they would self-quarantine for 14 days if notified that they were exposed to a person with the virus, while 76 percent said they would give contact- tracing officials a list of the people they had been in contact with if they tested positive for the virus.

About 59 percent said they would volunteer for weekly testing to track the progression of the pandemic, and 56 percent would be willing to give contact-tracing officials access to cellphone location data if they tested positive for the disease.

More articles on public health:

Coronavirus patient jailed after spitting at ER staff at Michigan hospital

7 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

US threatens to leave WHO; Oregon's restrictions overturned — 6 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.