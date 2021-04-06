Many parents hesitant to vaccinate kids, survey shows

Many parents are still hesitant to have their children get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, according to results from an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index survey published April 6.

The survey included responses from a nationally representative group of 979 Americans polled April 2-5.

Only 52 percent of parents who took the survey said they would likely have their child get the vaccine as soon as it is available. Of the 48 percent who expressed hesitancy, 30 percent said they were "not at all likely" to have their child get the vaccine.

Overall, 19 percent of all survey respondents said they are not at all likely to get the vaccine, a figure that has remained mostly unchanged since January.

To view the full survey, click here.

