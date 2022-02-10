Life expectancy by state: CDC

The life expectancy at birth in Hawaii is 80.9 years, the longest in the U.S., according to a Feb. 10 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

The report is based on data from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped nearly two years in 2020, from 78.8 in 2019 to 77 in 2020, largely fueled by COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC's 2020 mortality report.

Here are life expectancy estimates at birth by state in 2019, starting with the highest: