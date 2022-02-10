Life expectancy by state: CDC

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The life expectancy at birth in Hawaii is 80.9 years, the longest in the U.S., according to a Feb. 10 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
The report is based on data from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped nearly two years in 2020, from 78.8 in 2019 to 77 in 2020, largely fueled by COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC's 2020 mortality report.
Here are life expectancy estimates at birth by state in 2019, starting with the highest:
- Hawaii — 80.9 years
- California — 80.9
- New York — 80.7
- Minnesota — 80.4
- Massachusetts — 80.4
- Connecticut — 80.3
- New Jersey — 80.1
- Washington — 80
- Colorado — 80
- Vermont — 79.8
- Utah — 79.7
- Oregon — 79.6
- Idaho — 79.5
- Rhode Island — 79.5
- New Hampshire — 79.4
- Wisconsin — 79.3
- Nebraska — 79.2
- Virginia — 79.1
- Florida — 79
- Iowa — 79
- Illinois — 79
- Arizona — 78.8
- North Dakota — 78.8
- Texas — 78.6
- Maryland — 78.5
- Montana — 78.4
- South Dakota — 78.4
- Pennsylvania — 78.3
- Maine — 78.3
- Kansas — 78.2
- Delaware — 78.1
- District of Columbia — 78
- Nevada — 78
- Michigan — 78
- Alaska — 77.7
- Wyoming — 77.7
- North Carolina — 77.6
- Georgia — 77.4
- Indiana — 77
- Missouri — 76.9
- New Mexico — 76.9
- Ohio —76.9
- South Carolina — 76.8
- Louisiana — 75.7
- Oklahoma — 75.7
- Arkansas — 75.7
- Tennessee — 75.6
- Kentucky — 75.5
- Alabama — 75.2
- West Virginia — 74.5
- Mississippi — 74.4