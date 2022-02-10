Life expectancy by state: CDC

The life expectancy at birth in Hawaii is 80.9 years, the longest in the U.S., according to a Feb. 10 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. 

The report is based on data from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped nearly two years in 2020, from 78.8 in 2019 to 77 in 2020, largely fueled by COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC's 2020 mortality report. 

Here are life expectancy estimates at birth by state in 2019, starting with the highest: 

  1. Hawaii — 80.9 years
  2. California — 80.9
  3. New York — 80.7
  4. Minnesota — 80.4
  5. Massachusetts — 80.4
  6. Connecticut — 80.3
  7. New Jersey — 80.1
  8. Washington — 80
  9. Colorado — 80
  10. Vermont — 79.8
  11. Utah — 79.7
  12. Oregon — 79.6
  13. Idaho — 79.5
  14. Rhode Island — 79.5
  15. New Hampshire — 79.4
  16. Wisconsin — 79.3 
  17. Nebraska — 79.2
  18. Virginia — 79.1
  19. Florida — 79
  20. Iowa — 79
  21. Illinois — 79
  22. Arizona — 78.8
  23. North Dakota — 78.8
  24. Texas — 78.6
  25. Maryland — 78.5
  26. Montana — 78.4
  27. South Dakota — 78.4
  28. Pennsylvania — 78.3
  29. Maine — 78.3
  30. Kansas — 78.2
  31. Delaware — 78.1
  32. District of Columbia — 78
  33. Nevada — 78
  34. Michigan — 78
  35. Alaska — 77.7
  36. Wyoming — 77.7
  37. North Carolina — 77.6
  38. Georgia — 77.4 
  39. Indiana — 77
  40. Missouri — 76.9
  41. New Mexico — 76.9
  42. Ohio —76.9
  43. South Carolina — 76.8
  44. Louisiana — 75.7
  45. Oklahoma — 75.7
  46. Arkansas — 75.7
  47. Tennessee — 75.6
  48. Kentucky — 75.5
  49. Alabama — 75.2
  50. West Virginia — 74.5
  51. Mississippi — 74.4

10 Most-Read Articles