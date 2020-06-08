HHS releases civil unrest preparedness resources for hospitals

The HHS released a set of resources to help hospitals prepare for the effects of civil unrest in the communities they serve.

The HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response reviewed existing resources and conducted a search online for others to put together the new set.

New materials include articles on preparing for civil unrest and lessons learned by healthcare facilities in the midst of it. Information on injuries and treatment strategies related to riot control tools, such as pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets, and hospital lockdown strategies are included.

More articles on public health:

For many black men, fear of wearing a mask outweighs COVID-19 risks

US slow to address racial health disparities involving COVID-19, Washington Post finds

2 major COVID-19 studies retracted; HHS to track race, ethnicity data — 4 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.