Healthcare workers block protesters' cars in Denver

Healthcare workers in Denver came out to the streets Sunday to counterprotest people gathering against the stay-at-home order in the state, photos shared on Facebook show.

Photojournalist Alyson McClaran posted several photos to her Facebook page showing at least two healthcare workers standing in the street, blocking cars filled with protesters. A protest was organized at the state capital, where hundreds gathered to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in the state.

The healthcare workers counterprotesting were wearing their scrubs and N95 masks.

"They were blocking the roads until the police force stepped in," Ms. McClaran told The New York Times. "People were putting their cars right up against them."

The protest in Denver was one of several organized across the country over the weekend. In Washington state, more 2,000 people protested at the state capital, demanding that stay-at-home restrictions be lifted, the Times reports. There have also been recent protests in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

