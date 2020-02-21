Flu has sickened 29 million: 5 things to know

The CDC estimates flu has caused 29 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths this season, according to the agency's most recent FluView report.

Five things to know:

1. Overall mortality rates for pneumonia and flu remain low. However, the agency confirmed 13 additional pediatric flu deaths in the week ending Feb. 15, bringing the total to 105 for the 2019-20 season.

2. The overall flu hospitalization rate increased to 47.4 per 100,000 population, which falls in line with trends seen at this time in previous flu seasons.

3. Forty-four states continued to experience high flu-like illness activity in the week ending Feb. 15. Four states experienced moderate activity, and Alaska and Idaho experienced minimal activity.

4. The CDC estimates that this season's flu shot is about 45 percent effective overall and 55 percent effective among children.

5. Flu activity was also widespread in every state but Hawaii, Idaho and Oregon for the week ending Feb. 15.

