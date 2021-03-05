Eating disorders exacerbated amid pandemic, experts say

The stress and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to worsening symptoms among those with eating disorders, CBS News reported March 5.

"I think in many ways it's been disastrous," Cynthia Bulik, PhD, founding director of the UNC Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders at Chapel Hill, told the news outlet. "This is just one of the tragedies that's following on the heels of the COVID crisis."

CBS News cited a study led by Dr. Bulik published in July that found a lack of structure and more time spent in a triggering environment, among other lifestyle factors associated with the pandemic, were linked to worsening eating disorder symptoms and increased the risk of relapsing for those in recovery.

Additionally, calls to the National Eating Disorders Association helpline jumped 40 percent compared to the number of calls in March 2020, a representative from the association told CBS News.

"Throughout the pandemic, NEDA is seeing an increase in calls focused on suicidality, self-harm and even the need for child protective services," said Chelsea Kronengold, communications manager at NEDA, adding that eating disorders "thrive in isolation."

For some people with eating disorders, however, the increased time spent at home with family has helped keep them accountable and on track with better eating patterns, experts said. Additionally, more time at home has made it easier to participate in a family-based treatment approach via telehealth counseling sessions.



