Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions by age: 7 stats to know

Nationwide, four COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the hospital daily per 100,000 Americans, according to HHS data.

A new chart of HHS data displayed by The New York Times shows daily U.S. COVID-19 hospitalization rates for each age group per 100,000 people. Trend information is available for the entirety of the pandemic, as well as for the last 90 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among most age groups peaked in January 2021, though hospitalizations reached similar levels this September for Americans of all ages, those 50-59 years, those 30-49 years and those 18-29 years.

Below are daily virus hospital admission rates by age group as of Oct. 2, the most recent data available:

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations by age group:

All ages: 4 daily admissions per 100,000 people

70 years or older: 11 daily admissions per 100,000

60-69 years: 6 daily admissions per 100,000

50-59 years: 5 daily admissions per 100,000

30-49 years: 3 daily admissions per 100,000

18-29 years: 2 daily admissions per 100,000

18 years or under: 1 daily admission per 100,000