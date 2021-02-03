COVID-19 precautions + the Super Bowl: 7 things to know

Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., will be scaled down to adhere with health guidelines amid the pandemic, reports The New York Times.

Below are seven changes occurring this year:

1. Players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are being tested twice daily. Anyone who tests positive must stay away from the team for at least 10 days. Neither team has reported a positive test in more than three weeks.

2. Since the beginning of August, about 15,000 NFL players, coaches and staffers have received nearly 1 million tests, with more than 700 testing positive during that time.

3. Fewer than 25,000 fans will be allowed to attend, a record low for a Super Bowl and less than half the capacity of Tampa-based Raymond James Stadium.

4. The NFL has given 7,500 tickets to vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 14,500 seats will be sold to fans who won't be required to be vaccinated or tested, while another 2,700 fans will sit in luxury boxes.

5. Every attendee will receive personal protective equipment, including a KN95 mask and hand sanitizer.

6. Many of the Super Bowl's typical parties, including the annual event hosted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, are not being held.

7. The NFL will host its annual pregame tailgate party, which will be broadcast on TikTok. The 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will be allowed at the show, which includes a performance by Miley Cyrus.

More articles on public health:

3 COVID-19 variants: Where they are in the US

AstraZeneca vaccine cuts virus transmission; COVID-19 deaths fall in 25 states — 5 updates

25% of Americans say they will attend Super Bowl parties despite health risk

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.