COVID-19 fears still keeping Americans away from hospitals, survey finds

Many Americans still are hesitant to visit hospitals over fears of contracting COVID-19, according to a new survey from the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

The medical society polled a nationally representative group of 1,068 adults over age 30 on May 16.

Three survey findings:

1. Thirty-six percent of respondents said going to the hospital was a risky behavior, compared to going to the beach (16 percent) or a hair salon (27 percent).

2. More than 60 percent of respondents said they thought it was either "somewhat likely" or "very likely" that they'd contract COVID-19 in a hospital.

3. Fifty-two percent of respondents over age 60 said they were more afraid of contracting the virus than experiencing a stroke (25 percent) or heart attack (23 percent).

