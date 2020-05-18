Coronavirus patient jailed after spitting at ER staff at Michigan hospital

A patient with COVID-19 who spat at a physician and two nurses at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., has been jailed, according to The Oakland Press.

The patient, a 25-year-old man, tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been brought to the emergency room for treatment at the hospital. Deputies were called at 10:30 p.m., May 15, after the patient allegedly made threats and "said that he was infected with the COVID-19 virus and began to spit at the attending physician and emergency room staff," according to the sheriff's office reported cited by the newspaper..

The deputies arrested the patient after he received medical clearance. The patient faces possible assault charges, The Detroit News reports.

