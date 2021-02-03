'Computer vision syndrome a real problem' amid pandemic, physician says

More time spent looking at computer screens means less blinking, which can lead to a number of other eye-related issues, CBS News reported Feb. 3.

Christopher Starr, MD, an ophthalmologist at New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine, told CBS News that when people stare at their computer screens, their blink rate decreases from an average of 16-18 times per minute to about eight. The blinking reduction can dry out and irritate the eyes.

"And that leads to fluctuations in vision and blurred vision and of course the eye strain can cause headaches," Dr. Starr said. "So the computer vision syndrome is a real problem, especially in the post-COVID-19 era."

A report cited by the news outlet showed the average screen time per person in March was more than 13 hours each day, marking a 60 percent increase compared to data from 2018.

Physicians have also reported seeing a recent rise in computer-related vision problems such as headaches and eye pain, according to CBS News.

Taking 20-second breaks away from the screen every 20 minutes can help avoid such issues, Dr. Starr said.

More articles on public health:

3 COVID-19 variants: Where they are in the US

COVID-19 precautions + the Super Bowl: 7 things to know

25% of Americans say they will attend Super Bowl parties despite health risk

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.