CDC's COVID-19 supplemental funding hits $871M: State-by-state analysis

HHS released the amount of CDC coronavirus preparedness and response supplemental funding each state has received as of April 6.

The amounts listed here include funding that is complete or currently underway. The supplemental funding includes more than $871 million for states, large cities and U.S. territories. States are listed in alphabetical order. For a further breakdown of funding per state, click here.

Alabama: $8,148,798.90

Alaska: $4,902,840.00

Arizona: $16,221,911.60

Arkansas: $6,205,347.00

California: $63,332,436.60

Colorado: $16,021,039.30

Connecticut: $12,409,997.70

Delaware: $4,567,500.00

District of Columbia: $6,148,297.80

Florida: $41,220,532.10

Georgia: $24,326,344.50

Hawaii: $7,317,500.00

Idaho: $4,567,500.00

Illinois: $23,735,458.10

Indiana: $14,842,610.60

Iowa: $6,347,828.70

Kansas: $5,940,546.30

Kentucky: $7,464,394.80

Louisiana: $10,742,087.60

Maine: $4,567,500.00

Maryland: $17,167,742.90

Massachusetts: $16,499,494.30

Michigan: $21,617,128.90

Minnesota: $13,198,123.80

Mississippi: $5,874,995.70

Missouri: $13,749,947.30

Montana: $4,567,500.00

Nebraska: $6,546,664.30

Nevada: $6,532,739.10

New Hampshire: $4,902,840.00

New Jersey: $21,224,891.20

New Mexico: $9,074,364.70

New York: $28,022,468.50

North Carolina: $13,820,515.20

North Dakota: $4,567,500.00

Ohio: $22,988,427.80

Oklahoma: $6,924,231.00

Oregon: $10,398,826.30

Pennsylvania: $24,975,894.40

Rhode Island: $6,069,229.00

South Carolina: $8,926,132.50

South Dakota: $4,567,500.00

Tennessee: $17,535,195.60

Texas: $55,066,699.50

Utah: $6,441,412.50

Vermont: $4,902,840.00

Virginia: $13,621,612.30

Washington: $18,980,220.70

West Virginia: $5,000,803.20

Wisconsin: $11,200,192.30

Wyoming: $4,567,500.00

