CDC creates center for disease forecasting

The CDC on April 19 launched a new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics aimed at improving response measures during disease outbreaks.

"CFA seeks to enhance the nation's ability to use data, models and analytics to enable timely, effective decision making in response to public health threats for CDC and its public health partners," the agency said in a news release.

The center's priorities are to leverage infectious disease modeling and analytics to improve outbreak response and better support federal and local leaders. The CDC said the center will also create a program to communicate about disease events with the public to guide personal decision making, similar to the National Weather Service.

Planning for the center started in August, with initial funding of $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The capabilities and team we are building at the new center will improve decision making in a health crisis," said Dylan George, PhD, director of operations for the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics. "I am proud of the CFA team and excited for the future. Better data and analytics will give us better responses to protect all Americans."

