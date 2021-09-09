CDC, AmeriCorps aim to boost public health workforce

The CDC and Americorps have created a program to reinforce the nation's public health workforce, the federal agencies said Sept. 8.

Four things to know:

1. The program, Public Health Americorps, is funded by a $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

2. The agencies aim to create up to 5,000 public health positions in the next five years.

3. AmeriCorps members in the program will work in state and local public health agencies to help vulnerable communities recover from COVID-19 and address broader public health needs, according to Mal Coles, acting CEO of AmeriCorps.

4. Organizations can apply for funding through the program until Nov. 8.