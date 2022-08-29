'An imminent threat': Polio found in another New York county

The CDC has detected polio in four wastewater samples from Sullivan County in New York.

Two of the samples were collected in July and two in August and are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio previously identified in Rockland County, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the New York State Department of Health.

"The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," said Mary Bassett, MD, the state's top health official.

The virus has been identified in wastewater samples in three counties north of New York City: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan. It was also detected in New York City.

"Every New Yorker, parent, guardian, and pediatrician must do everything possible to ensure they, their children, and their patients are protected against this dangerous, debilitating disease through safe and effective vaccination," Dr. Bassett said.