Americans tired, frustrated near pandemic's 2-year anniversary, KFF survey finds

About 75 percent of U.S. adults say they are tired and frustrated when asked about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Jan. 28 found.

KFF's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor Survey was conducted from Jan. 11-23 among a nationally representative sample of 1,536 adults.

Five findings:

1. When asked how they feel about the current state of the pandemic after nearly two years, about three in four people said they were tired and frustrated. While surveys often reflect partisan splits regarding pandemic attitudes, there was unanimity among Democrats, independents and Republicans when asked this question.

2. About 77 percent of adults feel it's inevitable that most people in the nation will eventually contract COVID-19.

3. During the omicron surge, Americans are "more worried" about its effect on the nation's economy (56 percent) and their local hospitals (54 percent) and "less worried" about its effect on their personal lives (69 percent), compared to earlier surges.

4. About 43 percent of adults said omicron has made them more likely to wear a mask when asked about the variant's effect on their own behaviors. Nearly 38 percent said it's made them more likely to avoid large gatherings.

5. About70 percent of respondents are likely eligible for a booster, and about 42 percent of adults report they have received a booster dose.

To view the full findings and methodology, click here.