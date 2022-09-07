55% of men don't get routine health screenings: 4 Cleveland Clinic survey findings

More than half of men aren't proactive when it comes to their health and knowing their family health history, according to a survey of more than 1,000 men led by Cleveland Clinic.

The online survey involved a national sample of 1,000 adult men in the U.S., according to a Sept. 7 news release from the health system. The survey was conducted by Savanta and completed between May 6 and May 17. The survey is part of the health system's annual MENtion It campaign, which calls attention to men's misconceptions about health.

"We know men tend to avoid seeking routine medical care and are often unaware of many symptoms that can lead to serious health issues if not identified and treated early," said Georges Pascal-Haber, MD, PhD, interim chair of Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute. "In this year's survey, we wanted to gain a better understanding of the main health concerns of men and educate them on the importance of prioritizing their health."

Four findings from this year's survey:

1. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they do not get regular health screenings. This was more prevalent among men of color (63 percent) compared to white men (53 percent.)

2. Seventy-seven percent of men said they aren't familiar with their complete family history surrounding urological issues. Sixty-four percent said the same about their family history with cancer.

3. About one-third of men said they have never received a screening for prostate cancer. Thirty-six percent reported the same for bladder cancer, and 37 percent hadn't been screened for testicular cancer.

4. Cancer and sexual health were among the top health issues concerning men as they age, according to the findings.