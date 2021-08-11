3 states record highest caseloads of pandemic & 6 other COVID-19 trends

Below are seven national COVID-19 trends as of Aug. 10, per The New York Times.

1. Since late June, daily U.S. COVID-19 cases have increased tenfold.

2. Virus deaths in the U.S. have doubled since late June.

3. There are more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. than at any point since February.

4. Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii are recording their highest daily caseloads of the pandemic. Louisiana and Florida have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the nation.

5. New case numbers are leveling off or dropping in areas of Missouri, Nevada and Arkansas ⁠— some of the first states to experience major summer outbreaks. Case rates are increasing significantly in much of the Upper Midwest and Northeast but remain far lower than in Southern hotspots.

6. Vaccines are effective against the delta variant, which continues to drive case and death numbers. The pace of vaccination has risen slowly in recent weeks as more employers announce vaccine requirements.

7. Nationwide, COVID-19 testing has increased by about 50 percent over the last two weeks.