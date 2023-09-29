Top 10 nursing homes in the country: Newsweek

A nursing home in Montgomery, Ala., has taken the top spot on Newsweek's annual ranking list.
The media company evaluated facilities across five key ares including accreditations from The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, as well as performance data, peer recommendations, management of COVID-19.
Based on that criteria, here are the top 10 nursing homes in the U.S., according to the outlet's ranking methodology:
- Capitol Hill Healthcare in Montgomery, Ala.
- Plaza Healthcare in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Compass Health-Mission View Health Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
- Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colo.
- Saint Mary Home in West Hartford, Conn.
- John Knox Village in Orange City, Fla.
- A.G. Rhodes-Wesley Woods in Atlanta
- Burgess Square Healthcare & Rehab Centre in Westmont, Ill.
- American Senior Communities-Greenwood Meadows in Greenwood, Ind.
- Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky.