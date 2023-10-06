Texas rehab hospital settles ADA case

A Houston rehab hospital has settled a complaint alleging it failed to provide a patient with an American Sign Language interpreter to effectively communicate their medical needs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

As part of the settlement, Park Manor of CyFair will provide more robust training for its existing and future staff on when to identify if an interpreter is necessary as well as what related services may be required.

Park Manor of CyFair will also be required to keep records of any Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations and why specific decisions were made on a case-by-case basis, according to the Oct. 5 release.