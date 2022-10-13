San Francisco, feds reach deal to keep Laguna Honda open

San Francisco city officials and federal regulators reached a settlement regarding Laguna Honda, the city's largest nursing home that was slated to close Nov. 13, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Oct. 12.

CMS decertified the facility in April. Originally set to close Sept. 13, the closure deadline was extended after nine patients died upon transfer to another facility.

David Chiu, San Francisco city attorney, sued to keep the facility open in August and will drop the city's lawsuit as well as the three appeals he filed in the matter. The status of a second lawsuit, filed by former City Attorney Louise Renne, remains unknown.

As part of the settlement, Laguna Honda will analyze the causes of deficiencies and execute a repair plan while federal regulators lay out a "road map for improvement," according to the Chronicle. CMS agreed to continue paying reimbursements to the facility for another year. Transfers will remain on hold until February 2023, with an option to extend if Laguna Honda is on track with its application for recertification.