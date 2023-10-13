New Jersey nursing home launches new care model for critically ill patients

Lumberton, N.J.-based Mount Holly Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has developed a new clinical model to care for patients with critical illness needs through a partnership with Samaritan Palliative Medical Partners, ROI-NJ reported Oct. 12.

In addition to physical care, the program offers critically ill patients at the skilled nursing facility emotional support with an aim to relieve stress, according to the outlet. The programming also includes disease-specific education, health coaching, specialist-led care, respiratory therapy support, social services and provides individuals with community resources as needed.

"Mount Holly's new program for chronically ill patients is truly a next-level model of care…" Marquis' Kate Bauer, regional director of market development, told ROI-NJ. "There is great value in providing a holistic focus on both physical and spiritual wellness for patients."