Joint Commission launches memory care certificate for assisted living facilities

The Joint Commission partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to create the Memory Care Certification for Assisted Living Communities.

The voluntary certification, which launched July 1, recognizes facilities that meet its standard for high-quality care for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, according to a July 11 organization release. The requirements reflect current evidence-based practices and build on existing requirements for the Commission's Assisted Living Community Accreditation program.

The standards address residents' needs, including requirements that organizations provide visual cues or landmarks in the physical environment, minimize noises, and address requirements in human resources; information management; leadership; medication management; provision of care, treatment and services; and the record of care.

Nearly 50 facilities have already committed to undergo the certification process since its launch.