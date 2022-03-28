730,000 nursing home residents have recovered from COVID-19: 6 notes

Over 730,000 residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report from the American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living.



The March 24 report follows a March 17 report from the organization highlighting quality improvements in the industry over the last decade.

"Nursing homes should be recognized for their efforts during this once-in-a-lifetime global crisis," stated Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. "And as we continue to focus on improving the quality of life for our residents, lawmakers and health policy officials must also work with us to implement lasting change by providing resources necessary to further enhance care."

Six findings: