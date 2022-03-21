7% fewer nursing home residents sent to hospitals since 2011: 4 report notes

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Nursing home quality improvements have been on an upward trend for the last decade, a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found. 

The report, which was published March 17, analyzed data from 2010-20 to examine quality improvement measures in the industry prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Four key findings: 

  • Nursing facilities saw 3.5 million admissions from hospitals each year for the past decade.

  • Nearly two-thirds of patients were able to return home after receiving rehabilitation therapy from skilled nursing facilities.

  • On average, nurses were providing an additional 198 total hours of care per nursing home each quarter.

  • One out of 3 nursing homes received four or five stars from CMS for staffing.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles