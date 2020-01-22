Former Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins CareCentrix as senior adviser

Toby Cosgrove, MD, former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has joined home-based and post-acute care solutions provider CareCentrix as a strategic adviser.

Dr. Cosgrove retired from his executive roles at Cleveland Clinic in 2017, but still advises the health system.

"We are taking bold steps to deliver more care in the lowest cost, most comforting setting: a patient's own home through the application of care models, data science and personalized, heart-centered care," CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll said in a news release.

"Dr. Cosgrove has built his career as an innovator in clinical excellence, business model redesign and returning the patient to the center of care. We're honored to welcome his leadership and support," he added.

Dr. Cosgrove has taken on various other roles in recent years, including executive strategic adviser to Google. In October, he joined the board of directors for wellness and telemedicine startup Hims & Hers, and in November he joined medical device innovation company InnovaHealth Partners as a senior adviser. Telehealth company American Well also appointed him to its board of directors in November.

