US fines drugmakers for hiking prices faster than inflation

On Dec. 14, the Biden administration imposed penalties on the makers of 48 prescription drugs that saw price increases higher than inflation rates.

The penalty is a new power allowed by the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August 2022. The federal government is working to quell the rise of drug prices by fining drugmakers with cost increases that outpace the rate of inflation. In March, the White House listed 27 Medicare Part B medications subject to penalties.

The 48 drugs that are facing enforced rebates in January are between $1 and $2,786 per dose, the White House said in a Dec. 14 news release. Sixteen other therapies could be added to the fray.

Access the list of 48 drugs here.