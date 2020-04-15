Update on COVID-19 testing sites at CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart

President Donald Trump announced plans in mid-March to open a slew of COVID-19 testing sites at retail pharmacies across the U.S., but CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid have only opened nine so far, according to Business Insider. All three retail giants say more testing sites are in the works.

Below is an update on testing sites at Walmart, Rite Aid and CVS:

Walmart

1. Walmart has opened four COVID-19 testing sites and plans to have more than 20 operating by the end of April, according to Business Insider.

2. The company said that the sites will open in at least 10 states.

3. The sites are staffed by Walmart pharmacists, community volunteers and lab partner staff. Walmart works closely with Quest Diagnostics.

4. "We have been learning a lot from our initial sites so that we can get the model right and are working hard to help expand testing in areas of need as quickly as possible," a Walmart spokesperson told the publication.

Rite Aid

1. Rite Aid operates two COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, one in Harrisburg and another in Philadelphia.

2. It plans to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in six more states: New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia.

3. The additional sites are expected to open in the next several weeks, the company told Business Insider.

4. Rite Aid sites offer self-swab nasal tests, which are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. People must register online and schedule an appointment before showing up at the drive-thrus.

CVS Health

1. CVS has three COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites. They are in Georgia, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

2. CVS didn't disclose how many more sites it has in the works, but told Business Insider: "We're in discussions with numerous other states about the potential to open additional sites, and we will share more details when they are available."

3. CVS is using the new Abbott COVID-19 test at its sites. The new test has been touted for its ability to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in about 13, according to the report.



Access the full Business Insider article here.

