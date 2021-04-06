University of Oxford halts AstraZeneca pediatric vaccine trial

The University of Oxford in England has paused its pediatric trial for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as health regulators investigate rare cases of blood clots in some recipients, The Washington Post reported April 6.

It wasn't paused because of any safety concerns within the trial, but to allow the review to be completed, researchers told the Post.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the U.K has found in an analysis of data from 18.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines administered that seven people have died of rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine, though it hasn't been determined if the vaccine caused the clots, the Post reported.

There have been 22 reports of brain blood clots, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and eight reports of other clotting events in the 18.1 million people.

