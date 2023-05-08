UHS pharmacy leader: Speed of AI is akin to sending texts instead of letters

Artificial intelligence has already entered the pharmacy space, and it's past time to embrace the change in the workplace, according to the pharmacy leader of Universal Health Services hospitals in Johnson City, N.Y.

System Director of Pharmacy Leigh Briscoe-Dwyer, PharmD, told Becker's the difference between using AI in hospital pharmacies and not is the same as texting and mailing a letter.

"That's the difference in speed we're working with," she said.

Financial strain accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic has left hospitals in a conversative market when it comes to hiring. Combined with more than 500 AI- and machine learning-equipped medical devices approved by the FDA, Dr. Briscoe-Dwyer said it's vital to let technology work at its highest capability so hospital pharmacists can do the same.

She said AI can help reduce time spent on decision-making and logistical duties and provide more time for other tasks, such as drug shortage management.

"It's not a matter of you being replaced by a machine, because you're not. The machine is going to be able to do things so you can go do other things," Dr. Briscoe-Dwyer said. "Reach out and find someone who will work with you. Try to step out into something that's unfamiliar. Go to the floor, go on rounds, become certified to go to a code. Take some steps so you are moving forward so the new future isn't going to be so scary."

Questions left to be answered include how to discern which technology to incorporate and how and where to implement it. As those circulate in discussions about AI, the pharmacy leader said she's excited for the next generation of pharmacy workers.

"Sometimes I feel bad we're graduating these highly trained pharmacists and we're bringing them into health systems that I think they weren't expecting a significant, hands-on logistical component to," Dr. Briscoe-Dwyer said. With AI, "they're going to be able to enter a world that is much more similar to how they've learned. They're going to be able to dive right in and focus on treatment of patients."