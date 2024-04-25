Tower Health taps VP of pharmacy

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health recently promoted Stephanie Goldman, PharmD, from a hospital pharmacy leadership role to a systemwide job.

Dr. Goldman is now Tower Health's vice president of pharmacy, the system said in an April 25 news release. Previously, she served as the regional pharmacy director at Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital.

"In this role, she will be responsible for managing the retail, hospital, ambulatory care and specialty pharmacy sites across the health system," the release said. Tower Health has six hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory centers and healthcare facilities.