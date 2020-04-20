Top 25 hospitals where medications were always explained upon discharge

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

The following hospitals received top scores for the percentage of patients who said they "always" had their medications explained to them before being discharged from the hospital. 

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 1, 2018 until March 31, 2019. 

Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from consideration for this list.

  1. Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs, Fla.) — 92 percent

  2. Casey County Hospital (Liberty, Ky.) — 88 percent

  3. Menlo Park (Calif.) Surgical Hospital — 87 percent

  4. Columbus (Texas) Community Hospital — 87 percent

  5. Baptist Health Stuttgart (Ark.) Medical Center — 86 percent

  6. Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point, N.Y.) — 86 percent

  7. Eaton Rapids (Mich.) Medical Center — 85 percent

  8. Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (Buckeye, W.V.) — 85 percent

  9. Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria) — 84 percent

  10. Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls, Wis.) — 84 percent

  11. Oakleaf Surgical hospital (Altoona, Wis.) — 83 percent

  12. Saginaw (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 83 percent

  13. Physicians Medical Center (Houma, La.) — 83 percent

  14. VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade, S.D.) — 83 percent

  15. Iowa Specialty Hospital (Belmond) — 83 percent

  16. Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction, Az.) — 83 percent

  17. Iron Mountain (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 82 percent

  18. The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan, Texas) — 82 percent

  19. Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette, La.) — 82 percent

  20. Lafayette (La.) General Surgical Hospital — 82 percent

  21. Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) Heart Hospital South — 82 percent

  22. Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne, Ark.) — 82 percent

  23. Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington, Pa.) — 81 percent

  24. Arizona Specialty Hospital (Chandler) — 81 percent

  25. South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi) — 81 percent  

More articles on pharmacy:
CVS, UCLA Health unite to free hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
NIH teams up with 16 drugmakers to speed COVID-19 vaccine development
16 recent drug, device recalls

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers