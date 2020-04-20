Top 25 hospitals where medications were always explained upon discharge

The following hospitals received top scores for the percentage of patients who said they "always" had their medications explained to them before being discharged from the hospital.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 1, 2018 until March 31, 2019.

Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from consideration for this list.

Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs, Fla.) — 92 percent



Casey County Hospital (Liberty, Ky.) — 88 percent



Menlo Park (Calif.) Surgical Hospital — 87 percent



Columbus (Texas) Community Hospital — 87 percent



Baptist Health Stuttgart (Ark.) Medical Center — 86 percent



Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point, N.Y.) — 86 percent



Eaton Rapids (Mich.) Medical Center — 85 percent



Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (Buckeye, W.V.) — 85 percent



Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria) — 84 percent



Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls, Wis.) — 84 percent



Oakleaf Surgical hospital (Altoona, Wis.) — 83 percent



Saginaw (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 83 percent



Physicians Medical Center (Houma, La.) — 83 percent



VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade, S.D.) — 83 percent



Iowa Specialty Hospital (Belmond) — 83 percent



Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction, Az.) — 83 percent



Iron Mountain (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 82 percent



The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan, Texas) — 82 percent



Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette, La.) — 82 percent



Lafayette (La.) General Surgical Hospital — 82 percent



Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) Heart Hospital South — 82 percent



Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne, Ark.) — 82 percent



Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington, Pa.) — 81 percent



Arizona Specialty Hospital (Chandler) — 81 percent



South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi) — 81 percent

