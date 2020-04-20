Top 25 hospitals where medications were always explained upon discharge
The following hospitals received top scores for the percentage of patients who said they "always" had their medications explained to them before being discharged from the hospital.
The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 1, 2018 until March 31, 2019.
Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from consideration for this list.
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs, Fla.) — 92 percent
- Casey County Hospital (Liberty, Ky.) — 88 percent
- Menlo Park (Calif.) Surgical Hospital — 87 percent
- Columbus (Texas) Community Hospital — 87 percent
- Baptist Health Stuttgart (Ark.) Medical Center — 86 percent
- Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point, N.Y.) — 86 percent
- Eaton Rapids (Mich.) Medical Center — 85 percent
- Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (Buckeye, W.V.) — 85 percent
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria) — 84 percent
- Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls, Wis.) — 84 percent
- Oakleaf Surgical hospital (Altoona, Wis.) — 83 percent
- Saginaw (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 83 percent
- Physicians Medical Center (Houma, La.) — 83 percent
- VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade, S.D.) — 83 percent
- Iowa Specialty Hospital (Belmond) — 83 percent
- Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction, Az.) — 83 percent
- Iron Mountain (Mich.) VA Medical Center — 82 percent
- The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan, Texas) — 82 percent
- Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette, La.) — 82 percent
- Lafayette (La.) General Surgical Hospital — 82 percent
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) Heart Hospital South — 82 percent
- Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne, Ark.) — 82 percent
- Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington, Pa.) — 81 percent
- Arizona Specialty Hospital (Chandler) — 81 percent
- South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi) — 81 percent
